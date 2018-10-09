All apartments in Thornton
3342 E 140th Dr

3342 East 140th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3342 East 140th Drive, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath, Thornton Home with 2258 Sq Ft plus an additional 1015 Sq Ft unfinished basement with 2 car attached garage in Popular Thornton Community! This home offers a great over sized covered front patio, Vaulted Ceilings, huge windows throughout offering great natural lighting, all freshly painted with stunning wood flooring! The Spacious kitchen has dark stained Shaker style cabinets with Stainless Steel Appliances and Corian Counter tops overlooking the great room creating an open feel. In the large Master Suite enjoy a spacious walk-in closet with 5 piece master bathroom including a great soaking tub! The other 2 bedrooms have a dedicated full bath and a large loft area to finish off the 2nd floor! There is an additional 1015 sq ft of unfinished basement that is wide open for additional storage.

An attractive quality of the Fall Brooks Farms Neighborhood is the location. It is located on the outer edge of the greater metro Denver area, away from the "hustle and bustle" of a large city. However, it is just minutes away from Nearby shopping, restaurants, and the new Top Golf with access to nearly everything the greater metro area of Denver has to offer. This home is in a prime location with easy access to Downtown Denver, Brighton, Boulder, Colorado Springs or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-85, I-25, I-36, I-76, or I-70. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, electric, water, trash and sewer.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 E 140th Dr have any available units?
3342 E 140th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3342 E 140th Dr have?
Some of 3342 E 140th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 E 140th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3342 E 140th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 E 140th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3342 E 140th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3342 E 140th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3342 E 140th Dr offers parking.
Does 3342 E 140th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3342 E 140th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 E 140th Dr have a pool?
No, 3342 E 140th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3342 E 140th Dr have accessible units?
No, 3342 E 140th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 E 140th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3342 E 140th Dr has units with dishwashers.

