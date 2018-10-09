3342 E 140th Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath, Thornton Home with 2258 Sq Ft plus an additional 1015 Sq Ft unfinished basement with 2 car attached garage in Popular Thornton Community! This home offers a great over sized covered front patio, Vaulted Ceilings, huge windows throughout offering great natural lighting, all freshly painted with stunning wood flooring! The Spacious kitchen has dark stained Shaker style cabinets with Stainless Steel Appliances and Corian Counter tops overlooking the great room creating an open feel. In the large Master Suite enjoy a spacious walk-in closet with 5 piece master bathroom including a great soaking tub! The other 2 bedrooms have a dedicated full bath and a large loft area to finish off the 2nd floor! There is an additional 1015 sq ft of unfinished basement that is wide open for additional storage.



An attractive quality of the Fall Brooks Farms Neighborhood is the location. It is located on the outer edge of the greater metro Denver area, away from the "hustle and bustle" of a large city. However, it is just minutes away from Nearby shopping, restaurants, and the new Top Golf with access to nearly everything the greater metro area of Denver has to offer. This home is in a prime location with easy access to Downtown Denver, Brighton, Boulder, Colorado Springs or Fort Collins, accessible by any of the major interstates including I-85, I-25, I-36, I-76, or I-70. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, electric, water, trash and sewer.



