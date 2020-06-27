2342 E 161st Ct

Amenities

**16 MONTH LEASE***



This stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as 9.5 Acre Park. Also nearby are Larkridge Shopping Center, Cabelas, Denver Premier Outlets, and many more other shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Highway 7, I-25, and E-470.



Nearby schools include West Ridge Elementary School, Overland Trail Middle School, and Brighton High School.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



