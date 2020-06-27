2342 E 161st Ct

All apartments in Thornton
Location

2342 East 161st Court, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**16 MONTH LEASE***

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as 9.5 Acre Park. Also nearby are Larkridge Shopping Center, Cabelas, Denver Premier Outlets, and many more other shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Highway 7, I-25, and E-470.

Nearby schools include West Ridge Elementary School, Overland Trail Middle School, and Brighton High School.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

**16 MONTH LEASE***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 E 161st Ct have any available units?
2342 E 161st Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 E 161st Ct have?
Some of 2342 E 161st Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 E 161st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2342 E 161st Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 E 161st Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2342 E 161st Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2342 E 161st Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2342 E 161st Ct offers parking.
Does 2342 E 161st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 E 161st Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 E 161st Ct have a pool?
No, 2342 E 161st Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2342 E 161st Ct have accessible units?
No, 2342 E 161st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 E 161st Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2342 E 161st Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

