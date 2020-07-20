2018 W. 101st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Fabulous townhome in Thornton, 3 bed, 1.5 bath. Open floor plan with a fireplace. POOL & TENNIS COURTS - This charming townhome in Parkside is close to Highbridge Court Park a quiet and situated in a well established neighborhood with mature trees. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, an abundance of storage space, a spacious living room and a well kept kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There are large walk-in-closets and an over-sized attached 2 car garage. Enjoy summer entertainment on the private fenced in patio. Large front loader washer and dryer stay (on pedestals) . A quick drive to the shops at Northglenn Marketplace and restaurants such as Lodo's Bar and Grill! Located across the street from pool and tennis court. Pets are conditional on size, age and type, water and trash included.



(RLNE4951547)