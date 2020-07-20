All apartments in Thornton
2018 W. 101st Avenue

2018 West 101st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2018 West 101st Avenue, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Fabulous townhome in Thornton, 3 bed, 1.5 bath. Open floor plan with a fireplace. POOL & TENNIS COURTS - This charming townhome in Parkside is close to Highbridge Court Park a quiet and situated in a well established neighborhood with mature trees. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, an abundance of storage space, a spacious living room and a well kept kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There are large walk-in-closets and an over-sized attached 2 car garage. Enjoy summer entertainment on the private fenced in patio. Large front loader washer and dryer stay (on pedestals) . A quick drive to the shops at Northglenn Marketplace and restaurants such as Lodo's Bar and Grill! Located across the street from pool and tennis court. Pets are conditional on size, age and type, water and trash included.

(RLNE4951547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 W. 101st Avenue have any available units?
2018 W. 101st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 W. 101st Avenue have?
Some of 2018 W. 101st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 W. 101st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2018 W. 101st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 W. 101st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 W. 101st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2018 W. 101st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2018 W. 101st Avenue offers parking.
Does 2018 W. 101st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 W. 101st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 W. 101st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2018 W. 101st Avenue has a pool.
Does 2018 W. 101st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2018 W. 101st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 W. 101st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 W. 101st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
