Last updated May 28 2019 at 7:43 AM

1990 E 103rd Ave

1990 East 103rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1990 East 103rd Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss an opportunity on a beautiful, clean condo ready to move in today! This home is located in the Yorkshire Village community. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo and has been meticulously cared for and maintained. Fresh carpet throughout the home as well as new floors. Comes with a large master bedroom with attached bath and closet. There are two additional bedrooms on the upstairs level. This home has an attached garage with access from inside the home. Both washer and dryer are included. There is a lot of storage space available in a crawl space as well as the attached garage. HOA costs will be paid by owner. Tenant will be responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed for an additional deposit and $50 monthly pet rent. There is no smoking allowed in the home. Every applicant above the age of 18 will need to pass screening to be considered. Security deposit and first months rent will be due at signing. Home is located just minutes from multiple shopping areas, dog parks, and other great recreational activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 E 103rd Ave have any available units?
1990 E 103rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1990 E 103rd Ave have?
Some of 1990 E 103rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 E 103rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1990 E 103rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 E 103rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1990 E 103rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1990 E 103rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1990 E 103rd Ave offers parking.
Does 1990 E 103rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1990 E 103rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 E 103rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1990 E 103rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1990 E 103rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1990 E 103rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 E 103rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1990 E 103rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
