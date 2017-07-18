1990 E 103rd Ave

Amenities

Don't miss an opportunity on a beautiful, clean condo ready to move in today! This home is located in the Yorkshire Village community. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo and has been meticulously cared for and maintained. Fresh carpet throughout the home as well as new floors. Comes with a large master bedroom with attached bath and closet. There are two additional bedrooms on the upstairs level. This home has an attached garage with access from inside the home. Both washer and dryer are included. There is a lot of storage space available in a crawl space as well as the attached garage. HOA costs will be paid by owner. Tenant will be responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed for an additional deposit and $50 monthly pet rent. There is no smoking allowed in the home. Every applicant above the age of 18 will need to pass screening to be considered. Security deposit and first months rent will be due at signing. Home is located just minutes from multiple shopping areas, dog parks, and other great recreational activities.