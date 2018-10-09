All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 1930 E 166th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
1930 E 166th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1930 E 166th Dr

1930 East 166th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1930 East 166th Drive, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, fenced yard, 2 car garage, and close to shops at Larkridge. Quick access to shopping, grocery store, and easy access to I-25 for commuting. Available for lease to begin on 1/1/2019.

No smoking. No growing. No students.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information on 3rd party advertisements. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

An image of your valid photo ID may be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we may be unable to show you this property.

All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

For showings or questions please contact:

Brad Rowe
720-448-6951
brad@dakotamgmt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 E 166th Dr have any available units?
1930 E 166th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 E 166th Dr have?
Some of 1930 E 166th Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 E 166th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1930 E 166th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 E 166th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930 E 166th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1930 E 166th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1930 E 166th Dr does offer parking.
Does 1930 E 166th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 E 166th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 E 166th Dr have a pool?
No, 1930 E 166th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1930 E 166th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1930 E 166th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 E 166th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 E 166th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College