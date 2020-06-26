All apartments in Thornton
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

14726 Gaylord Street

14726 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

14726 Gaylord Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful House in Thornton Available 6/1/2020 - Property Id: 57562

NO PETS and available 6/1/2020, beautiful two story house in Quail Valley Subdivision, by E. 144th Ave and York Street with 1732SF on a large corner lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter the house you'll see an open floor plan with beautiful Bamboo wood floors throughout the family room, living room, formal dining area, kitchen, laundry and powder room. Upstairs is the Master Suite plus three bedrooms and a second full bathroom. Features include vaulted ceilings in the entry and front room, all new carpet upstairs, a whole house humidifier, central air conditioning, clean and dry 460SF basement, attached two car garage and a huge fenced yard with sprinkler system, utility shed and play area with swing set. Great location close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, parks and walking trails. Family friendly neighborhood in Adams 12 School District with Silver Creek Elementary, Rocky Top Middle and Mountain Range High schools assigned. Tenant pays all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57562
Property Id 57562

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14726 Gaylord Street have any available units?
14726 Gaylord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14726 Gaylord Street have?
Some of 14726 Gaylord Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14726 Gaylord Street currently offering any rent specials?
14726 Gaylord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14726 Gaylord Street pet-friendly?
No, 14726 Gaylord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 14726 Gaylord Street offer parking?
Yes, 14726 Gaylord Street offers parking.
Does 14726 Gaylord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14726 Gaylord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14726 Gaylord Street have a pool?
No, 14726 Gaylord Street does not have a pool.
Does 14726 Gaylord Street have accessible units?
No, 14726 Gaylord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14726 Gaylord Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14726 Gaylord Street has units with dishwashers.
