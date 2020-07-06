14133 Kearney Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters fire pit bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill internet access

Bedroom - large closet, window has true 100% blackout curtains, full bed with memory foam mattress; comfy recliner for watching Smart TV, pop-up coffee table can double as desk, night stand, dresser. Bathroom - granite counter-top, large glass and tile shower, wall cabinet, under sink cabinet. Utilities - high speed WiFi and all other utilities included, washer/dryer upstairs near bedroom. House - two year old Superhome (6,300 sq. ft.) with plenty of room, shared space includes everywhere except bedrooms. Upstairs: bedrooms, laundry, loft living room w/TV.

Downstairs: open concept floor plan with kitchen, living room, dining room. Basement: unfinished but functional with living room, office, air hockey, disc golf, corn hole. Backyard: large stamped patio with fire pit and grill. Neighborhood - safe and quiet with park, open space, and trails; Trail Winds Rec Center only 1 mile away; grocery/fast food/other retail all within 1 mile; an overwhelming amount of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment within 5-15 minutes; 15-20 min to downtown Denver; 25-30 min to Boulder.

About Us - both parents work, three mature and well behaved kids (8, 12, 15), we stay busy so we're usually only home in the evenings and in/out on the weekends, we're all easy-going so it's usually pretty quiet, we've been both renters and landlords so we're used to sharing space, no smoking/no pets

*Note* - EVERYTHING in the bedroom is brand new and never been used, you'll be the first! All the linens and pillows are high-quality hotel brand and hypoallergenic. Can provide humidifier (Denver air is sooo dry). Open to suggestions for making the room better - Wall mount the TV? Coffee pot and mini-fridge? - just let us know after you move in.