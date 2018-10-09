13928 Harrison Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Thornton - Property Id: 92747



Lovely rental home in Cherrywood Park. Spacious living room, open to dining room & flows into a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast nook. The lower level features a large secondary living room w/ gas fireplace and a Laundry room, equipped with washer/dryer. Upstairs is a large owner's suite w/ vaulted ceiling, en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Up another short flight of stairs are two good size secondary bedrooms and a full bath. In the basement are two more bedrooms, a 3/4 new bathroom, & utilities/storage room. A nice backyard with a large deck, great for entertaining. A connected two cars garage.

Ring and Nest installed.



Great walkability to an elementary school, two parks and a shopping center. Easy access to I 25.



Qualifications: No smoking. Tenant responsible for electricity/lawn maintenance.

Renters Insurance required. Automatic denial for felonies/evictions, credit score 650+, Monthly income min 3X the rent.

HOA and trash are paid for.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92747

Property Id 92747



(RLNE5779435)