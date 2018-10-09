All apartments in Thornton
Location

13928 Harrison Drive, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Thornton - Property Id: 92747

Lovely rental home in Cherrywood Park. Spacious living room, open to dining room & flows into a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast nook. The lower level features a large secondary living room w/ gas fireplace and a Laundry room, equipped with washer/dryer. Upstairs is a large owner's suite w/ vaulted ceiling, en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Up another short flight of stairs are two good size secondary bedrooms and a full bath. In the basement are two more bedrooms, a 3/4 new bathroom, & utilities/storage room. A nice backyard with a large deck, great for entertaining. A connected two cars garage.
Ring and Nest installed.

Great walkability to an elementary school, two parks and a shopping center. Easy access to I 25.

Qualifications: No smoking. Tenant responsible for electricity/lawn maintenance.
Renters Insurance required. Automatic denial for felonies/evictions, credit score 650+, Monthly income min 3X the rent.
HOA and trash are paid for.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92747
Property Id 92747

(RLNE5779435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13928 Harrison Dr have any available units?
13928 Harrison Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13928 Harrison Dr have?
Some of 13928 Harrison Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13928 Harrison Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13928 Harrison Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13928 Harrison Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13928 Harrison Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 13928 Harrison Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13928 Harrison Dr does offer parking.
Does 13928 Harrison Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13928 Harrison Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13928 Harrison Dr have a pool?
No, 13928 Harrison Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13928 Harrison Dr have accessible units?
No, 13928 Harrison Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13928 Harrison Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13928 Harrison Dr has units with dishwashers.
