13622 Garfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Available now. Beautiful eat-in kitchen. 2 full baths up, and 1/2 bath down. Walking distance to King Soopers, Starbucks, and Walgreen. Quick access to I25, and a lot of parks and trails nearby. Veterans Memorial AquaticCenter is less than a mile away. Included is the washer/dryer off the bedrooms. Low maintenance fenced in backyard. 2 car garage. Central air. Covered front porch. Praire Hills Elementry is walking distance. Rocky Top Middle School is only 1 mile away. Horizon High School 1 mile away. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Owner pays HOA. Sorry, no SEC 8. The owner may be open to some pets with increased deposit. Owner open to a longer-term lease.