Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13622 Garfield Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13622 Garfield Street

13622 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

13622 Garfield Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Available now. Beautiful eat-in kitchen. 2 full baths up, and 1/2 bath down. Walking distance to King Soopers, Starbucks, and Walgreen. Quick access to I25, and a lot of parks and trails nearby. Veterans Memorial AquaticCenter is less than a mile away. Included is the washer/dryer off the bedrooms. Low maintenance fenced in backyard. 2 car garage. Central air. Covered front porch. Praire Hills Elementry is walking distance. Rocky Top Middle School is only 1 mile away. Horizon High School 1 mile away. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Owner pays HOA. Sorry, no SEC 8. The owner may be open to some pets with increased deposit. Owner open to a longer-term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13622 Garfield Street have any available units?
13622 Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13622 Garfield Street have?
Some of 13622 Garfield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13622 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
13622 Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13622 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13622 Garfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 13622 Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 13622 Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 13622 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13622 Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13622 Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 13622 Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 13622 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 13622 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13622 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13622 Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.

