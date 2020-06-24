All apartments in Thornton
13475 Harrison Court

13475 Harrison Court · No Longer Available
Location

13475 Harrison Court, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculately Maintained Home w/ Gorgeous Landscaped Yards, perfect for Entertaining!

AVAILABILITY DATE: September 27, 2019 or up to 30 days from this date

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs (40 lbs or under) are permitted. No cats or other pet breeds.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Large corner lot on cul-de-sac
* Huge open layout with tons of natural light
* Gorgeous finished basement
* Washer and dryer included
* ENORMOUS front and back yards
* Newly remodeled bathroom
* Attached 2 car garage
* Beautiful architecture!

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13475 Harrison Court have any available units?
13475 Harrison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13475 Harrison Court have?
Some of 13475 Harrison Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13475 Harrison Court currently offering any rent specials?
13475 Harrison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13475 Harrison Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13475 Harrison Court is pet friendly.
Does 13475 Harrison Court offer parking?
Yes, 13475 Harrison Court offers parking.
Does 13475 Harrison Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13475 Harrison Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13475 Harrison Court have a pool?
No, 13475 Harrison Court does not have a pool.
Does 13475 Harrison Court have accessible units?
No, 13475 Harrison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13475 Harrison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13475 Harrison Court does not have units with dishwashers.
