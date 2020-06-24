13475 Harrison Court

Amenities
Immaculately Maintained Home w/ Gorgeous Landscaped Yards, perfect for Entertaining!
AVAILABILITY DATE: September 27, 2019 or up to 30 days from this date
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs (40 lbs or under) are permitted. No cats or other pet breeds.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Large corner lot on cul-de-sac
* Huge open layout with tons of natural light
* Gorgeous finished basement
* Washer and dryer included
* ENORMOUS front and back yards
* Newly remodeled bathroom
* Attached 2 car garage
* Beautiful architecture!
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
