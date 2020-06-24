13475 Harrison Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Immaculately Maintained Home w/ Gorgeous Landscaped Yards, perfect for Entertaining!



AVAILABILITY DATE: September 27, 2019 or up to 30 days from this date



PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs (40 lbs or under) are permitted. No cats or other pet breeds.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Large corner lot on cul-de-sac

* Huge open layout with tons of natural light

* Gorgeous finished basement

* Washer and dryer included

* ENORMOUS front and back yards

* Newly remodeled bathroom

* Attached 2 car garage

* Beautiful architecture!



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.