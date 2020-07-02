All apartments in Thornton
13295 Monroe Way
13295 Monroe Way

13295 Monroe Way · No Longer Available
Location

13295 Monroe Way, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 BR/3 1/2 BA Split Level Home in Thornton! - Beautiful 4 BR/3 1/2 BA Split Level Home in Thornton! Home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Cottonwood Lakes. Upstairs offers a large Master Bedroom w/ 3/4 bath and large walk in closet, 3 other nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Main floor offers large Livingroom, Diningroom and eat in kitchen w/ Pantry. Lower level offers a Familyroom with a gas fireplace and sliding door out to a large deck and yard for all of your entertaining needs! The laundry room is also located on the lower level with a washer/dryer included and a 1/2 bath off it. The basement is 95% finished with a large Rec Room w/ wet bar, 3/4 bath and storage. There is a large oversized 2 car attached garage with storage and work area. If I haven't mentioned storage yet - there is also a shed located in the backyard. Call Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management at 303-579-2667 to schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5360079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13295 Monroe Way have any available units?
13295 Monroe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13295 Monroe Way have?
Some of 13295 Monroe Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13295 Monroe Way currently offering any rent specials?
13295 Monroe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13295 Monroe Way pet-friendly?
No, 13295 Monroe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 13295 Monroe Way offer parking?
Yes, 13295 Monroe Way offers parking.
Does 13295 Monroe Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13295 Monroe Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13295 Monroe Way have a pool?
No, 13295 Monroe Way does not have a pool.
Does 13295 Monroe Way have accessible units?
No, 13295 Monroe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13295 Monroe Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13295 Monroe Way does not have units with dishwashers.

