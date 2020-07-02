13295 Monroe Way

Amenities

Beautiful 4 BR/3 1/2 BA Split Level Home in Thornton! - Beautiful 4 BR/3 1/2 BA Split Level Home in Thornton! Home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Cottonwood Lakes. Upstairs offers a large Master Bedroom w/ 3/4 bath and large walk in closet, 3 other nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Main floor offers large Livingroom, Diningroom and eat in kitchen w/ Pantry. Lower level offers a Familyroom with a gas fireplace and sliding door out to a large deck and yard for all of your entertaining needs! The laundry room is also located on the lower level with a washer/dryer included and a 1/2 bath off it. The basement is 95% finished with a large Rec Room w/ wet bar, 3/4 bath and storage. There is a large oversized 2 car attached garage with storage and work area. If I haven't mentioned storage yet - there is also a shed located in the backyard. Call Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management at 303-579-2667 to schedule your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5360079)