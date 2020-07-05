13166 Saint Paul Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes features hardwood floors, new carpet, fireplace, huge backyard, central AC/heat, stainless steel appliances, and much more. Rent is $2,395 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse! copy and paste to schedule a showing- https://showmojo.com/l/30440fc0ea/13166-saint-paul-dr-thornton-co-80241