Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13132 Grant Cir N
Last updated March 1 2020 at 8:31 AM

13132 Grant Cir N

13132 Grant Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

13132 Grant Circle North, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
parking
internet access
THIS IS FOR A ROOM TO RENT, ROOMMATE SITUATION. THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A $1000 TOWNHOME IN COLORADO. ESPECIALLY ON A GOLF COURSE, PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD.

$1,000 - Room for Rent with Great View & Private Bath in Townhome

Looking for a roommate. I am renting out the second bedroom and private bath. Available for clean, and respectful professional in 2bd 3ba Townhome on Golf Course.

- UnFurnished room
- Clean
- Nice & Quiet Neighborhood
- Off-street parking stalls
- Chill and Private Patio with Fire Pit
- No tobacco
- No Pets
- No Couples
- Background check required
- Utilities and WiFi are included.
- Flexible lease terms

$1000 / month
First, last and $650 deposit required

To schedule a viewing, please go to: https://www.avail.co/s/17800

Early 40’s Professional seeking a like-minded individual to share a 2 bed/3 ba townhome. Like most peeps, I enjoy decompressing and cocktails at the end of the day; if you're down with that, cool. I'm chill, get along with pretty much everyone and respect people's space/privacy. I enjoy hanging with my roomie and private time equally. I consider my "circle", my family. I'm a pseudo-geek and love gaming on my PS4. Tell me a little about yourself, what you're looking for, and we'll go from there :)

Listing will be removed when no longer available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13132 Grant Cir N have any available units?
13132 Grant Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13132 Grant Cir N have?
Some of 13132 Grant Cir N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13132 Grant Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
13132 Grant Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13132 Grant Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 13132 Grant Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 13132 Grant Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 13132 Grant Cir N offers parking.
Does 13132 Grant Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13132 Grant Cir N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13132 Grant Cir N have a pool?
No, 13132 Grant Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 13132 Grant Cir N have accessible units?
No, 13132 Grant Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 13132 Grant Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13132 Grant Cir N has units with dishwashers.
