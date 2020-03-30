13132 Grant Cir N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court fire pit parking internet access

THIS IS FOR A ROOM TO RENT, ROOMMATE SITUATION. THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A $1000 TOWNHOME IN COLORADO. ESPECIALLY ON A GOLF COURSE, PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD.



$1,000 - Room for Rent with Great View & Private Bath in Townhome



Looking for a roommate. I am renting out the second bedroom and private bath. Available for clean, and respectful professional in 2bd 3ba Townhome on Golf Course.



- UnFurnished room

- Clean

- Nice & Quiet Neighborhood

- Off-street parking stalls

- Chill and Private Patio with Fire Pit

- No tobacco

- No Pets

- No Couples

- Background check required

- Utilities and WiFi are included.

- Flexible lease terms



$1000 / month

First, last and $650 deposit required



To schedule a viewing, please go to: https://www.avail.co/s/17800



Early 40’s Professional seeking a like-minded individual to share a 2 bed/3 ba townhome. Like most peeps, I enjoy decompressing and cocktails at the end of the day; if you're down with that, cool. I'm chill, get along with pretty much everyone and respect people's space/privacy. I enjoy hanging with my roomie and private time equally. I consider my "circle", my family. I'm a pseudo-geek and love gaming on my PS4. Tell me a little about yourself, what you're looking for, and we'll go from there :)



Listing will be removed when no longer available.