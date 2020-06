Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

WELL CARED FOR TOWNHOME ON THORNCREEK GOLF COURSE. RIGHT ACROSS FROM THE POOL, 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATH, FENCED IN YARD, OPEN KITCHEN AND LARGE LIVING AREA, HUGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS WITH 2ND BEDROOM WITH A SEPARATE FULL BATH, CALL TO SEE THIS PLACE TODAY!