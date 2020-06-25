All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12981 Roslyn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12981 Roslyn Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12981 Roslyn Street

12981 Roslyn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12981 Roslyn Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply today at www.pathlightmgt.com!

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a large updated kitchen that includes all appliances. Lots of privacy in the back yard and a two car garage. Pets are welcome, some restrictions apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12981 Roslyn Street have any available units?
12981 Roslyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 12981 Roslyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
12981 Roslyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12981 Roslyn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12981 Roslyn Street is pet friendly.
Does 12981 Roslyn Street offer parking?
Yes, 12981 Roslyn Street offers parking.
Does 12981 Roslyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12981 Roslyn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12981 Roslyn Street have a pool?
No, 12981 Roslyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 12981 Roslyn Street have accessible units?
No, 12981 Roslyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12981 Roslyn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12981 Roslyn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12981 Roslyn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12981 Roslyn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College