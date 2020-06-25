12981 Roslyn Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Apply today at www.pathlightmgt.com!



Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a large updated kitchen that includes all appliances. Lots of privacy in the back yard and a two car garage. Pets are welcome, some restrictions apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.