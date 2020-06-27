All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12962 Grant Cir E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12962 Grant Cir E
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:16 AM

12962 Grant Cir E

12962 Grant Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12962 Grant Circle East, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful, clean and naturally well-lit, 2 story, corner unit, townhome backs to the Thorncreek Golf Course in Thornton, Colorado! New tile floors throughout the first level with an updated fireplace tile surround and mantle create a very inviting living space. A new sliding glass door beckons you to the patio and fenced-in backyard with open views of the golf course, which creates a beautiful outdoor living and entertaining area. The kitchen has been updated with all new stainless appliances. The laundry room has newer front loader washer and dryer. First floor has a spacious 1/2 bathroom. There are two bedrooms on the 2nd floor. The master has an attached 4 piece bathroom and two-sided fireplace separating it from the attached suite/den. The second bedroom and full bathroom are across the hall. The upstairs has all new carpet. There is a one car attached garage with driveway space in front of the unit. The neighborhood pool is close by, just across the street. Owner pays for trash, recycling, water, lawn care, snow removal and pool fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12962 Grant Cir E have any available units?
12962 Grant Cir E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12962 Grant Cir E have?
Some of 12962 Grant Cir E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12962 Grant Cir E currently offering any rent specials?
12962 Grant Cir E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12962 Grant Cir E pet-friendly?
Yes, 12962 Grant Cir E is pet friendly.
Does 12962 Grant Cir E offer parking?
Yes, 12962 Grant Cir E offers parking.
Does 12962 Grant Cir E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12962 Grant Cir E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12962 Grant Cir E have a pool?
Yes, 12962 Grant Cir E has a pool.
Does 12962 Grant Cir E have accessible units?
No, 12962 Grant Cir E does not have accessible units.
Does 12962 Grant Cir E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12962 Grant Cir E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThornton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thornton Apartments with PoolsThornton Pet Friendly Apartments
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College