12962 Grant Cir E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful, clean and naturally well-lit, 2 story, corner unit, townhome backs to the Thorncreek Golf Course in Thornton, Colorado! New tile floors throughout the first level with an updated fireplace tile surround and mantle create a very inviting living space. A new sliding glass door beckons you to the patio and fenced-in backyard with open views of the golf course, which creates a beautiful outdoor living and entertaining area. The kitchen has been updated with all new stainless appliances. The laundry room has newer front loader washer and dryer. First floor has a spacious 1/2 bathroom. There are two bedrooms on the 2nd floor. The master has an attached 4 piece bathroom and two-sided fireplace separating it from the attached suite/den. The second bedroom and full bathroom are across the hall. The upstairs has all new carpet. There is a one car attached garage with driveway space in front of the unit. The neighborhood pool is close by, just across the street. Owner pays for trash, recycling, water, lawn care, snow removal and pool fees.