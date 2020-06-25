All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

12907 Lafayette St Unit C

12907 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

12907 Lafayette Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
.
GORGEOUS Updated Townhome in the fantastic LEGENDS AT HUNTERS GLEN community ~ Top Floor, Ranch-style with VAULTED CEILINGS ~ Sunny, Light, Bright, Tons of Windows ~ Open Floorplan ~ 2-bed, 2-bath, 1166 square feet ~ NEW Flooring and Paint throughout ~ Gas FIREPLACE, 9' Ceilings, BALCONY ~ Beautiful Kitchen w Granite Counters and New Stainless Appliances ~ MASTER SUITE w/ Walk-in Closet ~ Large Storage off of Balcony ~ Washer/Dryer included, Central AC ~ PETS: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 25 pounds (extra fee/deposit).

Gorgeous New Exterior Paint ~ Community POOL and HOT TUB ~ Walk to nearby Hunters Glen LAKE and TRAILS ~ 2 minutes to the new LIGHT RAIL Station at 124th.

AVAILABLE: Now
ADDRESS: 12907 Lafayette St, Thornton
RENT: $1750 per month
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1750
LEASE TERM: 12 to 14 months (so expires in spring)
(no smoking, no pot)

For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

