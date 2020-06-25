12907 Lafayette St Unit C

Amenities

GORGEOUS Updated Townhome in the fantastic LEGENDS AT HUNTERS GLEN community ~ Top Floor, Ranch-style with VAULTED CEILINGS ~ Sunny, Light, Bright, Tons of Windows ~ Open Floorplan ~ 2-bed, 2-bath, 1166 square feet ~ NEW Flooring and Paint throughout ~ Gas FIREPLACE, 9' Ceilings, BALCONY ~ Beautiful Kitchen w Granite Counters and New Stainless Appliances ~ MASTER SUITE w/ Walk-in Closet ~ Large Storage off of Balcony ~ Washer/Dryer included, Central AC ~ PETS: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 25 pounds (extra fee/deposit).



Gorgeous New Exterior Paint ~ Community POOL and HOT TUB ~ Walk to nearby Hunters Glen LAKE and TRAILS ~ 2 minutes to the new LIGHT RAIL Station at 124th.



AVAILABLE: Now

ADDRESS: 12907 Lafayette St, Thornton

RENT: $1750 per month

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1750

LEASE TERM: 12 to 14 months (so expires in spring)

(no smoking, no pot)



For a Showing contact PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378