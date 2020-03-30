12532 Clermont Street Adams County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3x3 1666 ft and has an attached 2-car garage - Large home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It is 1666 ft and has an attached 2-car garage. Separate room for laundry area with washer and dryer hookups. Steps away from Woodglen meadows Park.Giant back yard perfect for gardening.



~ Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Okay (upon Approval) fees apply ~



To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.



On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.



(RLNE3964295)