1240 Russell Blvd Adams County
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

1240 Russell Blvd Adams County

1240 Russell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Russell Boulevard, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch house 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - 1240 Russell Blvd is single family home in Thornton CO 80229. This 1,130 square foot house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh paint, brand new flooring, all new energy efficient windows, new furnace and central air! Located in the Adams 12 Five Star Schools School District. Nearby schools include A Child's Touch, Thornton Elementary School and Bertha Heid Clayton Elementary Campus. The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market, Drina European Market and Mi Pueblo Market.

~ Advertised rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets OK (upon approval) fees apply ~ Section 8 OK

303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: Hoffman Way & Russell Blvd

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

Ask us how to request a self-guided tour!

(RLNE3350106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County have any available units?
1240 Russell Blvd Adams County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Russell Blvd Adams County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County is pet friendly.
Does 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County offer parking?
No, 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County have a pool?
No, 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County have accessible units?
No, 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1240 Russell Blvd Adams County has units with air conditioning.
