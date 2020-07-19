1240 Russell Blvd Adams County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch house 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - 1240 Russell Blvd is single family home in Thornton CO 80229. This 1,130 square foot house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh paint, brand new flooring, all new energy efficient windows, new furnace and central air! Located in the Adams 12 Five Star Schools School District. Nearby schools include A Child's Touch, Thornton Elementary School and Bertha Heid Clayton Elementary Campus. The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market, Drina European Market and Mi Pueblo Market.



~ Advertised rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets OK (upon approval) fees apply ~ Section 8 OK



303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: Hoffman Way & Russell Blvd



To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.



Ask us how to request a self-guided tour!



(RLNE3350106)