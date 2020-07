Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This home is move in ready and won't last long!! As you walk into the home you will fall in love with its spacious floorplan!! The gourmet kitchen features a breakfast area and opens to the family room which is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you will find the master suite as well as two other nicely sized bedrooms. Close to dining, shopping and more!!