10030 Umatill Way

*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent* This charming 3 bedroom home features separate levels with a main floor living room and lower level family room, new carpet and new gray painted interior. Includes all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. Unfinished basement for extra space. The back yard is fenced in with new sod. The 2 car garage is attached and includes a opener and remote. Conveniently located close to I-25 and 104th Ave. Shopping, schools and parks are close! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com