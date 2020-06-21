All apartments in Loveland
Find more places like 616 Colorado Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loveland, CO
/
616 Colorado Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

616 Colorado Ave

616 Colorado Avenue · (970) 800-2626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Loveland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

616 Colorado Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537
West Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 616 Colorado Ave · Avail. Aug 14

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
616 Colorado Ave Available 08/14/20 Ranch Home Close to Downtown Loveland with Finished Basement - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

This adorable ranch style home is located in old town Loveland on a spacious lot with mature trees. It features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home has a finished basement, 1700 sf, fireplace, wood burning stove, fenced backyard, breezeway, one car attached garage, washer and dryer. This home offers great character and lots of space for the price. All carpet will be replaced. 1 small dog under 25lbs negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $250 refundable pet fee. No cats or caged animals. Tenant pays all utilities. No HOA.

To schedule a showing please call 1(970) 800-2626

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2353254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Colorado Ave have any available units?
616 Colorado Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Colorado Ave have?
Some of 616 Colorado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Colorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
616 Colorado Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Colorado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Colorado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 616 Colorado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 616 Colorado Ave does offer parking.
Does 616 Colorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Colorado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Colorado Ave have a pool?
No, 616 Colorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 616 Colorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 616 Colorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Colorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Colorado Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 616 Colorado Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave
Loveland, CO 80537
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave
Loveland, CO 80537
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr
Loveland, CO 80538
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave
Loveland, CO 80538
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr
Loveland, CO 80537
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St
Loveland, CO 80537
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE
Loveland, CO 80537

Similar Pages

Loveland 1 BedroomsLoveland 2 Bedrooms
Loveland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLoveland Apartments with Balcony
Loveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Loveland ThompsonNortheast Central Loveland
East Central LovelandDowntown Loveland
Mountain View

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity