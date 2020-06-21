Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

616 Colorado Ave Available 08/14/20 Ranch Home Close to Downtown Loveland with Finished Basement - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



This adorable ranch style home is located in old town Loveland on a spacious lot with mature trees. It features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home has a finished basement, 1700 sf, fireplace, wood burning stove, fenced backyard, breezeway, one car attached garage, washer and dryer. This home offers great character and lots of space for the price. All carpet will be replaced. 1 small dog under 25lbs negotiable with $250 non refundable pet fee and $250 refundable pet fee. No cats or caged animals. Tenant pays all utilities. No HOA.



To schedule a showing please call 1(970) 800-2626



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



