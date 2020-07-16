Amenities

4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 Available 08/06/20 Absolutely Gorgeous Condo in Centerra! Coming August! - Available August 6th - This is a sublease through June 2021



You must come see this gorgeous condo! Stunning features include all stainless steel appliances, carpet and LVT throughout, and huge windows for bright, natural light. There are plenty of cabinets for ample storage in the kitchen, which opens up to the main living area - perfect for entertaining or conversing with family while you prepare your meals.



Residents can enjoy the clubhouse; washer/dryer and basic cable are also included! Detached garage for a car or additional storage. Small dog under 25 lbs (must be over 1 year) considered with $250 fee and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions do apply. Residents are required to put gas and electric in their name and pay a $45 per month prorated charge for water and trash.



The three spacious bedrooms are attached to the open floorplan with the master bedroom seated on the other side of the living area from the two additional bedrooms. The fireplace, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and beautiful light fixtures create a warm, comforting space for you to come home to.



Nestled in the desirable Centerra Flats neighborhood lands you conveniently close to all the amenities you could hope for. Plenty of places to walk and enjoy the outdoors, shopping at the Promenade Shops at Centerra, restaurants, movie theater and quick access to I-25 for easy travel. This home could not be more conveniently located.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing purposes only - if exact measurements are a concern unit should be independently measured.)



