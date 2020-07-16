All apartments in Loveland
Loveland, CO
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203

4642 Hahns Peak Dr 203 · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Loveland
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4642 Hahns Peak Dr 203, Loveland, CO 80538

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
cable included
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 Available 08/06/20 Absolutely Gorgeous Condo in Centerra! Coming August! - Available August 6th - This is a sublease through June 2021

You must come see this gorgeous condo! Stunning features include all stainless steel appliances, carpet and LVT throughout, and huge windows for bright, natural light. There are plenty of cabinets for ample storage in the kitchen, which opens up to the main living area - perfect for entertaining or conversing with family while you prepare your meals.

Residents can enjoy the clubhouse; washer/dryer and basic cable are also included! Detached garage for a car or additional storage. Small dog under 25 lbs (must be over 1 year) considered with $250 fee and proof of spay/neuter. Breed restrictions do apply. Residents are required to put gas and electric in their name and pay a $45 per month prorated charge for water and trash.

The three spacious bedrooms are attached to the open floorplan with the master bedroom seated on the other side of the living area from the two additional bedrooms. The fireplace, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and beautiful light fixtures create a warm, comforting space for you to come home to.

Nestled in the desirable Centerra Flats neighborhood lands you conveniently close to all the amenities you could hope for. Plenty of places to walk and enjoy the outdoors, shopping at the Promenade Shops at Centerra, restaurants, movie theater and quick access to I-25 for easy travel. This home could not be more conveniently located.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing purposes only - if exact measurements are a concern unit should be independently measured.)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com or call 970-226-5600.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3650533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 have any available units?
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 have?
Some of 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 currently offering any rent specials?
4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 is pet friendly.
Does 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 offer parking?
Yes, 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 offers parking.
Does 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 have a pool?
No, 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 does not have a pool.
Does 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 have accessible units?
No, 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4642 Hahns Peak Drive #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
