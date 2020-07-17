Amenities

3753 Butternut Ave Available 08/17/20 Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in NW Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



*2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex

*Located Off of 37th Between Hwy 287 & N. Taft

*Attached 1-Car Garage with 1 Remote

*1151 square feet

*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

*Washer/Dryer Included

*Window Coverings Included

*Back Patio

*Forced Air Heat

*No A/C

*Tenant Pays All Utilities - Electric/Water & Sewer/Trash: City of Loveland, Gas: Xcel Energy

*Up to Two Dogs Allowed with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $25/month pet rent per pet



Located just off of 37th Avenue, this cute and spacious ranch style 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex was built in 1983 and is in beautiful shape! This home features a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances and spacious living room. The master bedroom has it's own 3/4 bath, 2 more bedrooms and another full bath off of the main hall. Other amenities include a laundry room with washer/dryer set, an XL fenced-in backyard, and attached 1 car garage with automatic opener. Close to shopping and schools. Gas forced air heating, no A/C. Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities. Pets negotiable with $250.00 non-refundable pet deposit & $25.00/month Pet Rent. NO CATS, PLEASE. LJ 6/17/20



To schedule a showing please call (720) 899-5602.



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



(RLNE2227077)