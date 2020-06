Amenities

2B/1B Apartment Lake Loveland! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 249598



Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment with large living space with wood flooring, kitchen with granite countertops and tiled bath with beautiful wood cabinets!

Parking available and washer/dryer included!

The backyard is shared with home occupants and is right on Lake Loveland!

Incredible beautiful view and peaceful setting!



Utilities included in rent - water/sewer/electric/gas/trash

Tenant responsible for TV cable and internet hook-up



Pets negotiable with additional Security Deposit



Rent: $1,695.00

Security Deposit: $1,695.00

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249598

No Dogs Allowed



