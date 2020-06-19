Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1426 Allison Drive Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom Home in Loveland Country Club Neighborhood! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



*5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms

*Two Stories

*Boasts 3,000 square feet

*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer

*Huge Backyard

*Tenant Pays All Utilities Separately

*Second Level Deck and Lower Level Walk-Out Patio

*Central A/C and Forced Air Heat

*No Sprinkler System

*No Pets Please



Great location! Close to shopping, sculpture park, and Old Course at Loveland Golf Course. This beautiful home in Loveland Country Club offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a huge fenced backyard. The home provides natural sunlight, a large lot, relaxing deck, and mature landscaping that allows for privacy. Some features include: two car garage, gas fireplace, central air, updated bathrooms, interior doors, and 3000 sf. Washer and dryer provided. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. RES43020



To schedule a showing please call (720) 745-6910



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2529164)