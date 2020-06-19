All apartments in Loveland
1426 Allison Drive

1426 Allison Drive · (720) 745-6910
Location

1426 Allison Drive, Loveland, CO 80538
Centennial

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1426 Allison Drive · Avail. Jul 13

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1426 Allison Drive Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom Home in Loveland Country Club Neighborhood! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

*5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms
*Two Stories
*Boasts 3,000 square feet
*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer
*Huge Backyard
*Tenant Pays All Utilities Separately
*Second Level Deck and Lower Level Walk-Out Patio
*Central A/C and Forced Air Heat
*No Sprinkler System
*No Pets Please

Great location! Close to shopping, sculpture park, and Old Course at Loveland Golf Course. This beautiful home in Loveland Country Club offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a huge fenced backyard. The home provides natural sunlight, a large lot, relaxing deck, and mature landscaping that allows for privacy. Some features include: two car garage, gas fireplace, central air, updated bathrooms, interior doors, and 3000 sf. Washer and dryer provided. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets. RES43020

To schedule a showing please call (720) 745-6910

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2529164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Allison Drive have any available units?
1426 Allison Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Allison Drive have?
Some of 1426 Allison Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Allison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Allison Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Allison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Allison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Allison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Allison Drive does offer parking.
Does 1426 Allison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 Allison Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Allison Drive have a pool?
No, 1426 Allison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Allison Drive have accessible units?
No, 1426 Allison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Allison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 Allison Drive has units with dishwashers.
