Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2B/1B House in the Heart Of Loveland! - Cute house in a GREAT location! 2B/1B house with large living space and open kitchen! The bathroom separates the bedrooms downstairs and also includes another extra room upstairs! Great patio area for entertaining and fenced in yard!



-Private Driveway with Garage!

-Lots of Windows for Great Sunlight!

-GREAT LOCATION, Near Lake Loveland and Estes Park!

-TONS of Shopping Nearby and BEAUTIFUL Scenery!

-Located on One Way Street!

-Fenced BackYard with Space!

-Beautiful Wood Flooring!

-Big Front Porch to Relax and View!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886826)