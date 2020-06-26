Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage yoga

933 Jefferson Avenue Available 07/01/19 Lovely 2BR in great Louisville location! (Jefferson) - Situated on Jefferson street, this home is walking distance to Louisville Middle school, Memory Square Park, downtown and much more. Enjoy the charm or original Louisville with wide streets and mature landscaping.



Rest easy with the knowledge that the carpet-like lawn will be maintained so you don't have to spend your weekends mowing and weeding.



The bright living room features a fireplace and nook thats perfect for a dining space, yoga/meditation place or a hobby table. Theres additional storage in multiple, original built-in cabinets and shelves. Plus, a large bonus room is just off the kitchen with eat-in dining space. Round all this off with a detached 1-car garage and covered patio.



Water included.

Sorry, no pets.



