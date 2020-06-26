All apartments in Louisville
933 Jefferson Avenue
933 Jefferson Avenue

933 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

933 Jefferson Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
933 Jefferson Avenue Available 07/01/19 Lovely 2BR in great Louisville location! (Jefferson) - Situated on Jefferson street, this home is walking distance to Louisville Middle school, Memory Square Park, downtown and much more. Enjoy the charm or original Louisville with wide streets and mature landscaping.

Rest easy with the knowledge that the carpet-like lawn will be maintained so you don't have to spend your weekends mowing and weeding.

The bright living room features a fireplace and nook thats perfect for a dining space, yoga/meditation place or a hobby table. Theres additional storage in multiple, original built-in cabinets and shelves. Plus, a large bonus room is just off the kitchen with eat-in dining space. Round all this off with a detached 1-car garage and covered patio.

Water included.
Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4062116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
933 Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 933 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 933 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
933 Jefferson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 933 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 933 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 933 Jefferson Avenue offers parking.
Does 933 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Jefferson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 933 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 933 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 933 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Jefferson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 933 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 933 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
