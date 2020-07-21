815 Spyglass Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Four Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - Four bedroom home located in Coal Creek Ranch in Louisville. Living room with vaulted ceilings and excellent lighting! Formal dining plus eat-in kitchen. Master has luxury master bath and walk-in closet. Main level living area with gas fireplace. Patio in backyard with sliding door entrances from kitchen and front room. Solar Panels, additional water heater under kitchen sink. Fully finished basement. Facilities include pool, tennis & playground, golf club a block away, close to schools and shops. Radon mitigation. Solar powered, energy efficient and convenient floor plan that isolates each living space make this home a uniquely private experience for all generations. A block from a mini rec-center with swimming pool, tennis, basketball and playground tends to bring out the best of neighbors. Utilities will be an additional $200/month. (sewer, water, trash, electricity, gas) Resident responsible for internet, cable, and phone.



(RLNE5095617)