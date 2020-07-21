All apartments in Louisville
Louisville, CO
815 Spyglass Circle
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

815 Spyglass Circle

815 Spyglass Circle · No Longer Available
Location

815 Spyglass Circle, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Four Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - Four bedroom home located in Coal Creek Ranch in Louisville. Living room with vaulted ceilings and excellent lighting! Formal dining plus eat-in kitchen. Master has luxury master bath and walk-in closet. Main level living area with gas fireplace. Patio in backyard with sliding door entrances from kitchen and front room. Solar Panels, additional water heater under kitchen sink. Fully finished basement. Facilities include pool, tennis & playground, golf club a block away, close to schools and shops. Radon mitigation. Solar powered, energy efficient and convenient floor plan that isolates each living space make this home a uniquely private experience for all generations. A block from a mini rec-center with swimming pool, tennis, basketball and playground tends to bring out the best of neighbors. Utilities will be an additional $200/month. (sewer, water, trash, electricity, gas) Resident responsible for internet, cable, and phone.

(RLNE5095617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Spyglass Circle have any available units?
815 Spyglass Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 815 Spyglass Circle have?
Some of 815 Spyglass Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Spyglass Circle currently offering any rent specials?
815 Spyglass Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Spyglass Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Spyglass Circle is pet friendly.
Does 815 Spyglass Circle offer parking?
Yes, 815 Spyglass Circle offers parking.
Does 815 Spyglass Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Spyglass Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Spyglass Circle have a pool?
Yes, 815 Spyglass Circle has a pool.
Does 815 Spyglass Circle have accessible units?
No, 815 Spyglass Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Spyglass Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Spyglass Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Spyglass Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 Spyglass Circle has units with air conditioning.
