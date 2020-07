Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

750 Copper Ln - Louisville - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in desirable Louisville with stainless Steel Appliances, walk-in closet in master with 5 pc bath, a full-sized washer & dryer in the laundry room and A/C. This quiet, south-facing unit has dedicated parking just steps away, & separate storage too. Access to patio from living room and master. No Animals. Security deposit equal to rent at lease signing. One assigned parking spot.



(RLNE5725886)