Louisville, CO
730 COPPER LANE #103
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

730 COPPER LANE #103

730 Copper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

730 Copper Lane, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
730 COPPER LANE #103 - 103 Available 06/01/20 730 Copper - Close to Downtown Louisville - 1 bed, 1 bath main floor condo in the heart of Louisville. Bright and open floor plan, walk in closet, full master bath, fireplace AC, quiet patio with storage, includes a one car detached garage plus a reserved parking space right in front of unit. Close to downtown shops, restaurants, movie theaters and more! Pool and club house included. Security deposit plus last months rent required at lease signing. Security deposit is equal to rent. Tenant pays gas and electric, approx square footage is 729.

(RLNE5725708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 COPPER LANE #103 have any available units?
730 COPPER LANE #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 730 COPPER LANE #103 have?
Some of 730 COPPER LANE #103's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 COPPER LANE #103 currently offering any rent specials?
730 COPPER LANE #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 COPPER LANE #103 pet-friendly?
No, 730 COPPER LANE #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 730 COPPER LANE #103 offer parking?
Yes, 730 COPPER LANE #103 offers parking.
Does 730 COPPER LANE #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 COPPER LANE #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 COPPER LANE #103 have a pool?
Yes, 730 COPPER LANE #103 has a pool.
Does 730 COPPER LANE #103 have accessible units?
No, 730 COPPER LANE #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 COPPER LANE #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 COPPER LANE #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 COPPER LANE #103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 COPPER LANE #103 has units with air conditioning.

