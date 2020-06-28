659 W Dahlia Street

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath in Louisville - This home has gorgeous hardwood floors. Beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen w/ slab granite countertops. Formal dining could be used as a living room, family room w/ wood-burning fireplace. Large master. French doors lead to a huge back yard & patio. Walking distance to school, parks & shopping and short bike ride to downtown Louisville.
Newly renovated bathrooms, new water heater, new AC, new furnace, new windows, new roof, new gutters, rose garden and full children's playground (slide, swings, etc)
The lease term is negotiable.
This is a smoke-free home. Cats and small dogs negotiable with additional deposit.
Schools: Fireside Elementary School, Monarch Middle School, Monarch High School, School district: Bldr Valley Dist RE2
If you are interested in a showing, please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369
(RLNE5119397)