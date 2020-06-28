All apartments in Louisville
659 W Dahlia Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

659 W Dahlia Street

659 West Dahlia Street · No Longer Available
Location

659 West Dahlia Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath in Louisville - This home has gorgeous hardwood floors. Beautifully remodeled gourmet kitchen w/ slab granite countertops. Formal dining could be used as a living room, family room w/ wood-burning fireplace. Large master. French doors lead to a huge back yard & patio. Walking distance to school, parks & shopping and short bike ride to downtown Louisville.

Newly renovated bathrooms, new water heater, new AC, new furnace, new windows, new roof, new gutters, rose garden and full children's playground (slide, swings, etc)

The lease term is negotiable.

This is a smoke-free home. Cats and small dogs negotiable with additional deposit.

Schools: Fireside Elementary School, Monarch Middle School, Monarch High School, School district: Bldr Valley Dist RE2

If you are interested in a showing, please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369

(RLNE5119397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 W Dahlia Street have any available units?
659 W Dahlia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 659 W Dahlia Street have?
Some of 659 W Dahlia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 W Dahlia Street currently offering any rent specials?
659 W Dahlia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 W Dahlia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 W Dahlia Street is pet friendly.
Does 659 W Dahlia Street offer parking?
No, 659 W Dahlia Street does not offer parking.
Does 659 W Dahlia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 659 W Dahlia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 W Dahlia Street have a pool?
No, 659 W Dahlia Street does not have a pool.
Does 659 W Dahlia Street have accessible units?
No, 659 W Dahlia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 659 W Dahlia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 W Dahlia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 659 W Dahlia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 659 W Dahlia Street has units with air conditioning.
