550 W Sycamore Street

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Adorable Ranch Home in Ideal Louisville Location - Available for up to 6 months! - This 4 BD/2 BA ranch is located in the ideal location - backs directly to open space with easy access to Downtown Louisville!



The main floor is bright and open with tons of natural light, high vaulted ceilings, and hardwood flooring.Walk downstairs and you step into a second living area which can be made into a play room or office. Enjoy the backyard and deck which opens directly to walking trails. Home includes a 2 car attached garage.



This property is available for up to 6 months and can be on a month-to-month basis.



Neighborhood schools are Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, and Monarch High School.



Dogs allowed with additional deposit.



Contact Fox Property Management for more details at 720-583-4369.



No Cats Allowed



