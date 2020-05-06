All apartments in Louisville
Louisville, CO
550 W Sycamore Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

550 W Sycamore Street

550 West Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

550 West Sycamore Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable Ranch Home in Ideal Louisville Location - Available for up to 6 months! - This 4 BD/2 BA ranch is located in the ideal location - backs directly to open space with easy access to Downtown Louisville!

The main floor is bright and open with tons of natural light, high vaulted ceilings, and hardwood flooring.Walk downstairs and you step into a second living area which can be made into a play room or office. Enjoy the backyard and deck which opens directly to walking trails. Home includes a 2 car attached garage.

This property is available for up to 6 months and can be on a month-to-month basis.

Neighborhood schools are Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, and Monarch High School.

Dogs allowed with additional deposit.

Contact Fox Property Management for more details at 720-583-4369.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5700221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 W Sycamore Street have any available units?
550 W Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 550 W Sycamore Street have?
Some of 550 W Sycamore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 W Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 W Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 W Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 W Sycamore Street is pet friendly.
Does 550 W Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 550 W Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 550 W Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 W Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 W Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 550 W Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 W Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 550 W Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 W Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 W Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 W Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 W Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

