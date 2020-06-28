543 W. Sycamore Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room parking playground garage

NEW PRICE!! Old Town Louisville Home for Lease near Coal Creek Trails! - Spacious and Bright Old Town Louisville Home! This lovely 4 bedroom/3 bath house has three levels of living! Spacious main living floor with tons of windows! Large living and dining area are great for entertaining! Kitchen is updated with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, electric oven/range, and plenty of cabinet space. Upper level of the home has 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom, master bathroom and plenty of closet space. Lower basement area is completely refinished with 4th bedroom, full bathroom, washer/dryer utility closet, and recreation, playroom, game room or additional office.

Brand new carpet on the lower level! Attached two car garage.



This home is less than a mile from all of the fun of Main Street downtown! Enjoy all the fine dining, outdoor events, flea markets, Friday Street Faire, and more that downtown Old Town Louisville has to offer! Close to Coal Creek trails, Community Park, playgrounds, schools, and open space.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable. This is a relet. The lease will go ASAP till July 31, 2020. You will have the option to renew for a full year in July 2020.



(RLNE1897449)