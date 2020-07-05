All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 540 Fireside Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
540 Fireside Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

540 Fireside Street

540 Fireside Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

540 Fireside Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable Rancher in Louisville for Lease! - Louisville Rancher for Rent! 2 Driveways! You will love living in small town Louisville, CO. This Ranch home has a formal living area, formal dining area, upgraded kitchen with upgrades appliances and two floors of living! Main level has 3 bedrooms and one full bath. Lower level has room for a 4th bed, open concept recreation room, entertainment room, gaming room and more! Washer and Dryer included. Second full bathroom on the lower level. Fenced in back yard that backs up to walking path and close to transportation, shopping, grocery stores and schools. This lovely home has a 2 car attached garage with a separate 2nd driveway on the other side of the house great for an RV or camper.

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable. MUST SEE!

(RLNE5183854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Fireside Street have any available units?
540 Fireside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 540 Fireside Street have?
Some of 540 Fireside Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Fireside Street currently offering any rent specials?
540 Fireside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Fireside Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Fireside Street is pet friendly.
Does 540 Fireside Street offer parking?
Yes, 540 Fireside Street offers parking.
Does 540 Fireside Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 Fireside Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Fireside Street have a pool?
No, 540 Fireside Street does not have a pool.
Does 540 Fireside Street have accessible units?
No, 540 Fireside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Fireside Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Fireside Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Fireside Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Fireside Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College