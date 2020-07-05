540 Fireside Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated clubhouse

Adorable Rancher in Louisville for Lease! - Louisville Rancher for Rent! 2 Driveways! You will love living in small town Louisville, CO. This Ranch home has a formal living area, formal dining area, upgraded kitchen with upgrades appliances and two floors of living! Main level has 3 bedrooms and one full bath. Lower level has room for a 4th bed, open concept recreation room, entertainment room, gaming room and more! Washer and Dryer included. Second full bathroom on the lower level. Fenced in back yard that backs up to walking path and close to transportation, shopping, grocery stores and schools. This lovely home has a 2 car attached garage with a separate 2nd driveway on the other side of the house great for an RV or camper.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable. MUST SEE!



(RLNE5183854)