Louisville, CO
328 W Elm Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

328 W Elm Street

328 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

328 West Elm Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
328 W Elm Street Available 07/04/19 Lovely Louisville Home on the Green Belt for Lease! - Welcome home! You will love living in this lovely Louisville home located in Old Town. Three levels of living! Main floor is open and bright with great outdoor living, backyard, deck and backs to green belt. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms/ one bath and the lower level has one bed, one bath and an additional office or den.

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable. 2 Car Garage.
Walk to Old Town! Walk to School! Walk to Public Transportation! Located in the Heart of Old Town Louisville, this 4 bedroom home has tons of light and tons of living/entertaining space. Close to restaurants, shopping, Farmer's market, newly renovated Recreation Center, public pools, and Coal Creek Trails. Ideal setting, Ideal location!

(RLNE4957782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 W Elm Street have any available units?
328 W Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 328 W Elm Street have?
Some of 328 W Elm Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 W Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 W Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 W Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 W Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 328 W Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 328 W Elm Street offers parking.
Does 328 W Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 W Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 W Elm Street have a pool?
Yes, 328 W Elm Street has a pool.
Does 328 W Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 328 W Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 W Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 W Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 W Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 W Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
