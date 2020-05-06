Amenities

328 W Elm Street Available 07/04/19 Lovely Louisville Home on the Green Belt for Lease! - Welcome home! You will love living in this lovely Louisville home located in Old Town. Three levels of living! Main floor is open and bright with great outdoor living, backyard, deck and backs to green belt. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms/ one bath and the lower level has one bed, one bath and an additional office or den.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable. 2 Car Garage.

Walk to Old Town! Walk to School! Walk to Public Transportation! Located in the Heart of Old Town Louisville, this 4 bedroom home has tons of light and tons of living/entertaining space. Close to restaurants, shopping, Farmer's market, newly renovated Recreation Center, public pools, and Coal Creek Trails. Ideal setting, Ideal location!



