225 South Tyler Avenue Available 07/15/20 Single story home for rent in Louisville on corner lot with large fenced in yard - Single story home on corner lot with large fenced in yard. Has new kitchen with granite and stainless, new paint, new carpet, new appliances. Main floor has Master Suite with large walk-in closet, second bedroom, kitchen and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Fully finished basement with two large 12x20 foot rooms (bedroom compliant). Full bath with shower and laundry room in basement. Minutes to McCaslin and US 36, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Two blocks from Heritage Park and miles of trails and open space areas.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5787878)