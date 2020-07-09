All apartments in Louisville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

225 South Tyler Avenue

225 South Tyler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

225 South Tyler Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
225 South Tyler Avenue Available 07/15/20 Single story home for rent in Louisville on corner lot with large fenced in yard - Single story home on corner lot with large fenced in yard. Has new kitchen with granite and stainless, new paint, new carpet, new appliances. Main floor has Master Suite with large walk-in closet, second bedroom, kitchen and living room with wood-burning fireplace. Fully finished basement with two large 12x20 foot rooms (bedroom compliant). Full bath with shower and laundry room in basement. Minutes to McCaslin and US 36, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Two blocks from Heritage Park and miles of trails and open space areas.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5787878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 South Tyler Avenue have any available units?
225 South Tyler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 225 South Tyler Avenue have?
Some of 225 South Tyler Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 South Tyler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
225 South Tyler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 South Tyler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 South Tyler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 225 South Tyler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 225 South Tyler Avenue offers parking.
Does 225 South Tyler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 South Tyler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 South Tyler Avenue have a pool?
No, 225 South Tyler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 225 South Tyler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 225 South Tyler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 225 South Tyler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 South Tyler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 South Tyler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 South Tyler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

