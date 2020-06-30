All apartments in Louisville
204 Pheasant Run
204 Pheasant Run

Location

204 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 09/01/20 204 Pheasant Run - Property Id: 217955

Quiet townhome in prime location just outside Boulder with mountain views and convenient access to everything. Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished options. Miles of trails right out the doorstep, walking distance to parks, fine restaurants, cafes, groceries, shops and more.

Two huge bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans Master bedroom has its own private sink and vanity and a balcony of the back to sip morning coffee or work on your laptop. Private door to main full bath. Generous closet space with organizer shelves.

Bright, open and uncluttered living room with flat screen TV and stereo. Fully equipped kitchen with coffee maker, microwave, toaster oven and disposal. Basement. Washer/dryer in separate area downstairs.

Backyard has small covered patio with chairs, BBQ grill and small partially fenced backyard area. Reserved parking spot right in front of the house. All maintenance is handled by the HOA, including snow removal, mowing and watering.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

