Available 09/01/20 204 Pheasant Run - Property Id: 217955
Quiet townhome in prime location just outside Boulder with mountain views and convenient access to everything. Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished options. Miles of trails right out the doorstep, walking distance to parks, fine restaurants, cafes, groceries, shops and more.
Two huge bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans Master bedroom has its own private sink and vanity and a balcony of the back to sip morning coffee or work on your laptop. Private door to main full bath. Generous closet space with organizer shelves.
Bright, open and uncluttered living room with flat screen TV and stereo. Fully equipped kitchen with coffee maker, microwave, toaster oven and disposal. Basement. Washer/dryer in separate area downstairs.
Backyard has small covered patio with chairs, BBQ grill and small partially fenced backyard area. Reserved parking spot right in front of the house. All maintenance is handled by the HOA, including snow removal, mowing and watering.
