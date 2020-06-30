Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

Available 09/01/20 204 Pheasant Run - Property Id: 217955



Quiet townhome in prime location just outside Boulder with mountain views and convenient access to everything. Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished options. Miles of trails right out the doorstep, walking distance to parks, fine restaurants, cafes, groceries, shops and more.



Two huge bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans Master bedroom has its own private sink and vanity and a balcony of the back to sip morning coffee or work on your laptop. Private door to main full bath. Generous closet space with organizer shelves.



Bright, open and uncluttered living room with flat screen TV and stereo. Fully equipped kitchen with coffee maker, microwave, toaster oven and disposal. Basement. Washer/dryer in separate area downstairs.



Backyard has small covered patio with chairs, BBQ grill and small partially fenced backyard area. Reserved parking spot right in front of the house. All maintenance is handled by the HOA, including snow removal, mowing and watering.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217955

Property Id 217955



(RLNE5884186)