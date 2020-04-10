1860 W Centennial Dr Unit 208

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome Home! Move right in!

This is a beautifully remodeled second floor condo with easy access to South Boulder Road in Louisville. Quick commute to Boulder! Fully Furnished! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the same level. Lovely private deck to enjoy your mornings. Pool on site! Washer and dryer included! Secured common entrance.



Contact us for a showing today!



Sorry No Pets. No Smoking. No Growing.



For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com



To set up a showing, please email Sam @ Dakotamgmt.com

An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we will be unable to show you this property.