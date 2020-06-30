All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 1505 Hecla Way #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
1505 Hecla Way #303
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1505 Hecla Way #303

1505 Hecla Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1505 Hecla Way, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Quiet, north and east facing penthouse unit, with great light and views in Louisville! - Enjoy the comforts of a well-designed, quiet, north and east facing penthouse unit with great light and views! Secured entrance to building with fob, code or intercom. The second bedroom is set up as an office or guest quarters with office cabinetry, built-in shelving and Murphy bed. Exceptional kitchen with maple cabinets, new refrigerator, gas range, Bosch dishwasher, quartz counter tops, and breakfast bar. Closets redesigned for extra space, lofty ceilings, open plan, hardwood flooring throughout, & building elevator make this a unique opportunity.

(RLNE5431576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Hecla Way #303 have any available units?
1505 Hecla Way #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1505 Hecla Way #303 have?
Some of 1505 Hecla Way #303's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Hecla Way #303 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Hecla Way #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Hecla Way #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Hecla Way #303 is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Hecla Way #303 offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Hecla Way #303 offers parking.
Does 1505 Hecla Way #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 Hecla Way #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Hecla Way #303 have a pool?
No, 1505 Hecla Way #303 does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Hecla Way #303 have accessible units?
No, 1505 Hecla Way #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Hecla Way #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Hecla Way #303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Hecla Way #303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1505 Hecla Way #303 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College