1505 Hecla Way #303

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Quiet, north and east facing penthouse unit, with great light and views in Louisville! - Enjoy the comforts of a well-designed, quiet, north and east facing penthouse unit with great light and views! Secured entrance to building with fob, code or intercom. The second bedroom is set up as an office or guest quarters with office cabinetry, built-in shelving and Murphy bed. Exceptional kitchen with maple cabinets, new refrigerator, gas range, Bosch dishwasher, quartz counter tops, and breakfast bar. Closets redesigned for extra space, lofty ceilings, open plan, hardwood flooring throughout, & building elevator make this a unique opportunity.



(RLNE5431576)