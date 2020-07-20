All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 6 2020

1132 La Farge Ave

1132 La Farge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1132 La Farge Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Old Town Louisville home is filled with charm! From the mature landscaping to the arched doorways and hardwood floors - come and see! Walking distance to Louisville schools and down town shopping and restaurants, Memory Square Park and more. Front living room is carpeted; additional open room may be used as eating area, office or more living space. All the bedrooms are main level. The basement has a great hang out space, storage, an additional shower and washer and dryer. The backyard has a large covered patio, gorgeous maple trees, vines, and an oversized garage! It is the perfect yard for your next BBQ. Dogs may be considered. NO cats. Move in Ready!

No Students. No Smoking. No Growing.

For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com

To set up a showing, please call Sam at (3o3) 621-4694 An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we will be unable to show you this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 La Farge Ave have any available units?
1132 La Farge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1132 La Farge Ave have?
Some of 1132 La Farge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 La Farge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1132 La Farge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 La Farge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 La Farge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1132 La Farge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1132 La Farge Ave offers parking.
Does 1132 La Farge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 La Farge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 La Farge Ave have a pool?
No, 1132 La Farge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1132 La Farge Ave have accessible units?
No, 1132 La Farge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 La Farge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 La Farge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 La Farge Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1132 La Farge Ave has units with air conditioning.
