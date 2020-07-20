1132 La Farge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Old Town Louisville home is filled with charm! From the mature landscaping to the arched doorways and hardwood floors - come and see! Walking distance to Louisville schools and down town shopping and restaurants, Memory Square Park and more. Front living room is carpeted; additional open room may be used as eating area, office or more living space. All the bedrooms are main level. The basement has a great hang out space, storage, an additional shower and washer and dryer. The backyard has a large covered patio, gorgeous maple trees, vines, and an oversized garage! It is the perfect yard for your next BBQ. Dogs may be considered. NO cats. Move in Ready!



No Students. No Smoking. No Growing.



