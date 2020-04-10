110 Vista Lane

Amenities

Must See 4B/3.5B Louisville Home With Trail Access - Set in a quiet Louisville neighborhood with Flatiron views, this spectacular home comes fully equipped with all the essentials and is only 5 minutes walk down the backyard trail from the Louisville Rec Center and Fireside Elementary.



A sweeping staircase greets you upon entry and leads you upstairs - home to the master suite with attached bath, walk-in closet, and separate office or workout room, 2 additional bedrooms, and bath.

The main level features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and dining areas, laundry room, and living area.

Extensive backyard porch and patio area opens directly into the fully fenced backyard with mature garden beds, grill, and access to trails through the Louisville open space leading to the Rec Center, Fireside Elementary and more!

The yard is the perfect place for entertaining guests, or for friends or family to hang out and have fun in. Raised garden beds are ready for you to plant what you want on the sunny south side and irrigation system in place!



The walkout basement features its own private entrance around the side of the house and also has access to the backyard and trails- it is equipped with its own energy-efficient kitchenette/bar, living/entertainment room and bedroom and bath-- perfect for an in-law suite, college student, or just someone looking to get some privacy and space out of the main living area.



Nearby schools include Fireside Elementary (5 minutes walk down the trail in the backyard), Monarch K-8, and Monarch High School.



Either 1 cat or dog considered with additional pet deposit.

Small dogs preferred. No puppies or kittens.



The opportunity to live in the heart of Louisville is a rare one so don't miss your chance to see this amazing home!

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



