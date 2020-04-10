All apartments in Louisville
Louisville, CO
110 Vista Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

110 Vista Lane

110 Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

110 Vista Lane, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Must See 4B/3.5B Louisville Home With Trail Access - Set in a quiet Louisville neighborhood with Flatiron views, this spectacular home comes fully equipped with all the essentials and is only 5 minutes walk down the backyard trail from the Louisville Rec Center and Fireside Elementary.

A sweeping staircase greets you upon entry and leads you upstairs - home to the master suite with attached bath, walk-in closet, and separate office or workout room, 2 additional bedrooms, and bath.
The main level features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and dining areas, laundry room, and living area.
Extensive backyard porch and patio area opens directly into the fully fenced backyard with mature garden beds, grill, and access to trails through the Louisville open space leading to the Rec Center, Fireside Elementary and more!
The yard is the perfect place for entertaining guests, or for friends or family to hang out and have fun in. Raised garden beds are ready for you to plant what you want on the sunny south side and irrigation system in place!

The walkout basement features its own private entrance around the side of the house and also has access to the backyard and trails- it is equipped with its own energy-efficient kitchenette/bar, living/entertainment room and bedroom and bath-- perfect for an in-law suite, college student, or just someone looking to get some privacy and space out of the main living area.

Nearby schools include Fireside Elementary (5 minutes walk down the trail in the backyard), Monarch K-8, and Monarch High School.

Either 1 cat or dog considered with additional pet deposit.
Small dogs preferred. No puppies or kittens.

The opportunity to live in the heart of Louisville is a rare one so don't miss your chance to see this amazing home!
Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4905172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Vista Lane have any available units?
110 Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 110 Vista Lane have?
Some of 110 Vista Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
110 Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Vista Lane pet-friendly?
No, 110 Vista Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 110 Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 110 Vista Lane offers parking.
Does 110 Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Vista Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 110 Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 110 Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 110 Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Vista Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Vista Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Vista Lane has units with air conditioning.
