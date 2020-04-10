All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1041 Lincoln Avenue

1041 Lincoln Avenue · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1041 Lincoln Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1041 Lincoln Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
1041 Lincoln Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, charming 3 bed/3 bath Victorian home in Old Town Louisville - Available 8/1! - Come check out this gorgeous, historic 3 bedroom + den, 3 bathroom Victorian home in Old Town Louisville today! Available for an August 1 move-in! This one-of-a-kind home features hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light. The home sits on a spacious, corner lot in the highly desirable Old Town Louisville.

Walking distance to all that Old Town has to offer, including restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, parks, and more! Wake up in the morning and grab a cup of coffee at any of the coffee shops on Main and walk over to Memory Square Park just a couple of blocks away. This unique home offers the opportunity of quiet living just blocks away from endless fun!

Schools: Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, Monarch High Schools.

Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry, no pets.

Please contact Fox Property Mangement at 720.583.4369 for more information on this property today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4925071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
1041 Lincoln Avenue has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1041 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 1041 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Lincoln Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1041 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
No, 1041 Lincoln Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1041 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 Lincoln Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 1041 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1041 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
