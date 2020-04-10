Amenities

1041 Lincoln Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, charming 3 bed/3 bath Victorian home in Old Town Louisville - Available 8/1! - Come check out this gorgeous, historic 3 bedroom + den, 3 bathroom Victorian home in Old Town Louisville today! Available for an August 1 move-in! This one-of-a-kind home features hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light. The home sits on a spacious, corner lot in the highly desirable Old Town Louisville.



Walking distance to all that Old Town has to offer, including restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, parks, and more! Wake up in the morning and grab a cup of coffee at any of the coffee shops on Main and walk over to Memory Square Park just a couple of blocks away. This unique home offers the opportunity of quiet living just blocks away from endless fun!



Schools: Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, Monarch High Schools.



Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry, no pets.



Please contact Fox Property Mangement at 720.583.4369 for more information on this property today.



No Pets Allowed



