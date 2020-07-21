All apartments in Louisville
1022 Johnson Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

1022 Johnson Lane

1022 Johnson Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Johnson Ln, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
yoga
1022 Johnson Lane Available 08/12/19 Brand NEW Two Bedroom Townhome in Old Town Louisville! - Beautiful, new, light-filled 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome near historic downtown Louisville, a 5-minute walk from restaurants, cafes, trails, groceries, yoga studios and more! The home is elegantly furnished and has wood floors throughout, a laundry room, lots of closet space, and a gas fireplace. Attached two car garage included! Small dogs considered!

Old Town Louisville has history, charm, and so much to do summer concert series, farmers markets, art walks, and more. Just steps away, Downtown East Louisville (better known as DELO) features new restaurants and shops, and a direct connection to Main Street. DELOs two-story townhomes showcase flexible designs, unique urban exteriors, and bring a low-maintenance lifestyle to Louisville

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4937502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Johnson Lane have any available units?
1022 Johnson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1022 Johnson Lane have?
Some of 1022 Johnson Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Johnson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Johnson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Johnson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Johnson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Johnson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Johnson Lane offers parking.
Does 1022 Johnson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 Johnson Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Johnson Lane have a pool?
No, 1022 Johnson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Johnson Lane have accessible units?
No, 1022 Johnson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Johnson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Johnson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Johnson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Johnson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
