Louisville, CO
1004 Maria Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

1004 Maria Lane

1004 Maria Ln
Location

1004 Maria Ln, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Townhome in Desirable Downtown Louisville, Available 01 April - Welcome to 1004 Maria Lane, your new home. This contemporary, low-maintenance, bright end unit in the DeLo neighborhood of Louisville will allow you to relax and unwind without needing to do any time-consuming yard work and is within short distance to the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that downtown Louisville has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, as well as wood flooring throughout the main level to provide a warm, sleek environment. The top floor has a master suite with master bath, two additional bedrooms, full second bath, and a laundry room that includes an energy-efficient washer and dryer. The lower level provides access to a large bedroom and bath, and the convenient two-car garage and a mud room. Pets negotiable with deposit.

The DELO neighborhood is adjacent to the Coal Creek Corridor Open Space, Louisville Sports Complex, and the popular 7th Generation Farm. 1004 Maria Lane is also ideally located to Hwy 36, Hwy 287, and the Northwest Parkway/E-470.

You may also learn more about the DELO neighborhood at http://livebouldercreek.com/homes/louisville-co/delo/

If you would like to schedule a showing, please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369.

(RLNE3246950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

