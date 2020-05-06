Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Townhome in Desirable Downtown Louisville, Available 01 April - Welcome to 1004 Maria Lane, your new home. This contemporary, low-maintenance, bright end unit in the DeLo neighborhood of Louisville will allow you to relax and unwind without needing to do any time-consuming yard work and is within short distance to the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that downtown Louisville has to offer. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, as well as wood flooring throughout the main level to provide a warm, sleek environment. The top floor has a master suite with master bath, two additional bedrooms, full second bath, and a laundry room that includes an energy-efficient washer and dryer. The lower level provides access to a large bedroom and bath, and the convenient two-car garage and a mud room. Pets negotiable with deposit.



The DELO neighborhood is adjacent to the Coal Creek Corridor Open Space, Louisville Sports Complex, and the popular 7th Generation Farm. 1004 Maria Lane is also ideally located to Hwy 36, Hwy 287, and the Northwest Parkway/E-470.



You may also learn more about the DELO neighborhood at http://livebouldercreek.com/homes/louisville-co/delo/



If you would like to schedule a showing, please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369.



(RLNE3246950)