Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Our two bedroom two bath floorplan features a dual master layout with oversized closets and full bathroom in both rooms! The apartment has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, white quartz counters, two-tone designer paint, tile backspash and full size washer & dryer included! Cabinet color will be espresso or white depending on availability.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.