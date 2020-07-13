All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like Advenir at Wyndham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
Advenir at Wyndham
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Advenir at Wyndham

Open Now until 5pm
2540 Sunset Dr · (720) 370-6349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 032 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 163 · Avail. now

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 174 · Avail. now

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 353 · Avail. now

$1,347

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 024 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Advenir at Wyndham.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
playground
Advenir at Wyndham is a residential community with several options of spacious and comfortable apartment floor plans to fit the lifestyle youve always wanted. Choose from our variety of one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple different layout options available. Our amenity package and location are perfectly equipped for all lifestyles. Not to mention the Village at the Peaks is the newly built outdoor shopping mall which provides a close and beautiful atmosphere to shop, watch a movie theater, or have a fun dinner. Youll have access to our resort-style swimming pool that you can use for cardio, relaxation, pool parties, or whatever you need. We are also a pet-friendly community, so your furry friends can make the move with you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $14.50
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Patio / balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Advenir at Wyndham have any available units?
Advenir at Wyndham has 6 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does Advenir at Wyndham have?
Some of Advenir at Wyndham's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Advenir at Wyndham currently offering any rent specials?
Advenir at Wyndham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Advenir at Wyndham pet-friendly?
Yes, Advenir at Wyndham is pet friendly.
Does Advenir at Wyndham offer parking?
Yes, Advenir at Wyndham offers parking.
Does Advenir at Wyndham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Advenir at Wyndham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Advenir at Wyndham have a pool?
Yes, Advenir at Wyndham has a pool.
Does Advenir at Wyndham have accessible units?
No, Advenir at Wyndham does not have accessible units.
Does Advenir at Wyndham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Advenir at Wyndham has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Advenir at Wyndham?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Advenir at Wildwood
3226 Lake Park Way
Longmont, CO 80503
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd
Longmont, CO 80503
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1
Longmont, CO 80504
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave
Longmont, CO 80501

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Dog Friendly Apartments
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity