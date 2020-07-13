Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport 24hr gym parking pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet access lobby online portal playground

Advenir at Wyndham is a residential community with several options of spacious and comfortable apartment floor plans to fit the lifestyle youve always wanted. Choose from our variety of one- and two-bedroom apartments with multiple different layout options available. Our amenity package and location are perfectly equipped for all lifestyles. Not to mention the Village at the Peaks is the newly built outdoor shopping mall which provides a close and beautiful atmosphere to shop, watch a movie theater, or have a fun dinner. Youll have access to our resort-style swimming pool that you can use for cardio, relaxation, pool parties, or whatever you need. We are also a pet-friendly community, so your furry friends can make the move with you.