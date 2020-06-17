65 Quail Road

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SOUTH LONGMONT AVAILABLE APRIL 1! - This gorgeous home has an open floor plan with lots of windows. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with an island that is perfect for entertaining. Features are engineered laminate flooring on the main level, washer/dryer on the second floor, central air conditioning, backyard patio and detached garage. Walking distance to the Longmont Rec Center, as well as the Saint Vrain Trail system and the Left Hand Creek Trail system. Easy access to HWY 287 and a quick bike ride to downtown Longmont. School district is the St. Vrain Valley; Burlington Elementary, Sunset Middle and Niwot High. Small dog under 25 lbs. and a cat allowed with deposit (2 pets MAXIMUM)



SHOWINGS BEGIN MARCH 24!



Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!



