All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 65 Quail Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
65 Quail Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:57 PM

65 Quail Road

65 Quail Rd · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

65 Quail Rd, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 65 Quail Road · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SOUTH LONGMONT AVAILABLE APRIL 1! - This gorgeous home has an open floor plan with lots of windows. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with an island that is perfect for entertaining. Features are engineered laminate flooring on the main level, washer/dryer on the second floor, central air conditioning, backyard patio and detached garage. Walking distance to the Longmont Rec Center, as well as the Saint Vrain Trail system and the Left Hand Creek Trail system. Easy access to HWY 287 and a quick bike ride to downtown Longmont. School district is the St. Vrain Valley; Burlington Elementary, Sunset Middle and Niwot High. Small dog under 25 lbs. and a cat allowed with deposit (2 pets MAXIMUM)

SHOWINGS BEGIN MARCH 24!

Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5651896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Quail Road have any available units?
65 Quail Road has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Quail Road have?
Some of 65 Quail Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Quail Road currently offering any rent specials?
65 Quail Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Quail Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Quail Road is pet friendly.
Does 65 Quail Road offer parking?
Yes, 65 Quail Road does offer parking.
Does 65 Quail Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Quail Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Quail Road have a pool?
No, 65 Quail Road does not have a pool.
Does 65 Quail Road have accessible units?
No, 65 Quail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Quail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Quail Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 65 Quail Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80504
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr
Longmont, CO 80501
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St
Longmont, CO 80501
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St
Longmont, CO 80501
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln
Longmont, CO 80504
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80503

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Pet Friendly Places
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity