211 Bowen Street

Lots of Light in this Garden Level Duplex in Old Town Longmont - Great Old Town Longmont location. Lots of light in this garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Get the best of both worlds -- a modern up-to-date building and a convenient Old Town location. This duplex has a great lawn with a large back yard. It is newly carpeted and spotlessly clean. Dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer and disposal are all included. The property comes with a large garage off the alley (opener included) and lots of parking in front on Bowen St.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5620785)