Longmont, CO
211 Bowen Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

211 Bowen Street

211 Bowen Street · (303) 545-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 Bowen Street · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lots of Light in this Garden Level Duplex in Old Town Longmont - Great Old Town Longmont location. Lots of light in this garden level 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Get the best of both worlds -- a modern up-to-date building and a convenient Old Town location. This duplex has a great lawn with a large back yard. It is newly carpeted and spotlessly clean. Dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer and disposal are all included. The property comes with a large garage off the alley (opener included) and lots of parking in front on Bowen St.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Bowen Street have any available units?
211 Bowen Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Bowen Street have?
Some of 211 Bowen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Bowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 Bowen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Bowen Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 Bowen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 211 Bowen Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 Bowen Street does offer parking.
Does 211 Bowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Bowen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Bowen Street have a pool?
No, 211 Bowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 Bowen Street have accessible units?
No, 211 Bowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Bowen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Bowen Street has units with dishwashers.
