Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont



Watch Youtube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.be/dVB01KHtxM8



2 bedroom, 2 bath ground level condominium townhouse, 1234 SF total, attached tandem double car garage. Air conditioned. Great Condition! Cute gas log fireplace in living room. Wood floor kitchen with breakfast bar, microwave hood and dishwasher.



Master bedroom (14x12) suite with 4 piece bath (double sinks) and walk-in closet (6x10). Also, second bedroom, a full bath and a non-maintained volunteer washer and dryer.



Living room, bedrooms and patio face east toward green belt and bike/walking trail. Amenities include access to swimming pool.



From Pace, east on 17th, right (south) on Whitehall, immediate left, 1/2 way around to the east part of the circle drive, on left.



Sorry, No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.



12 month lease. 6-11 month lease available with an additional $25/mo.



No Pets Allowed



