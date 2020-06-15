All apartments in Longmont
Find more places like 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longmont, CO
/
1420 Whitehall Dr. #D
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

1420 Whitehall Dr. #D

1420 Whitehall Drive · (303) 776-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1420 Whitehall Drive, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont

Watch Youtube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.be/dVB01KHtxM8

2 bedroom, 2 bath ground level condominium townhouse, 1234 SF total, attached tandem double car garage. Air conditioned. Great Condition! Cute gas log fireplace in living room. Wood floor kitchen with breakfast bar, microwave hood and dishwasher.

Master bedroom (14x12) suite with 4 piece bath (double sinks) and walk-in closet (6x10). Also, second bedroom, a full bath and a non-maintained volunteer washer and dryer.

Living room, bedrooms and patio face east toward green belt and bike/walking trail. Amenities include access to swimming pool.

From Pace, east on 17th, right (south) on Whitehall, immediate left, 1/2 way around to the east part of the circle drive, on left.

Sorry, No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.

12 month lease. 6-11 month lease available with an additional $25/mo.

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
PH 303-776-5156
FX 303-776-7576
rent@alertrealty.net
www.alertrealty.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3260238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D have any available units?
1420 Whitehall Dr. #D has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D have?
Some of 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Whitehall Dr. #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longmont.
Does 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D does offer parking.
Does 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D have a pool?
Yes, 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D has a pool.
Does 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D have accessible units?
No, 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1420 Whitehall Dr. #D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr
Longmont, CO 80504
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St
Longmont, CO 80501
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd
Longmont, CO 80503
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St
Longmont, CO 80501
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln
Longmont, CO 80504
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80503

Similar Pages

Longmont 1 BedroomsLongmont 2 Bedrooms
Longmont Apartments with ParkingLongmont Pet Friendly Places
Longmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity