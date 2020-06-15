Amenities
2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont
Watch Youtube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.be/dVB01KHtxM8
2 bedroom, 2 bath ground level condominium townhouse, 1234 SF total, attached tandem double car garage. Air conditioned. Great Condition! Cute gas log fireplace in living room. Wood floor kitchen with breakfast bar, microwave hood and dishwasher.
Master bedroom (14x12) suite with 4 piece bath (double sinks) and walk-in closet (6x10). Also, second bedroom, a full bath and a non-maintained volunteer washer and dryer.
Living room, bedrooms and patio face east toward green belt and bike/walking trail. Amenities include access to swimming pool.
From Pace, east on 17th, right (south) on Whitehall, immediate left, 1/2 way around to the east part of the circle drive, on left.
Sorry, No pets, No housing, No smoking, No marijuana.
12 month lease. 6-11 month lease available with an additional $25/mo.
Alert Realty
1132 Francis St
Longmont, CO 80501
PH 303-776-5156
FX 303-776-7576
rent@alertrealty.net
www.alertrealty.net
